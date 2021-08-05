Crime reports: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Mahalia Bruce, 702 N. Union St., on a charge of petit larceny. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Monday

Deandrew Calvin, 1311 Sunset Blvd.,on charges of contempt of court by failure to appear, two counts. Bond set at $835.

India Singlton, 264 Phillip Lane St., on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Civil matter on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Eight traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Breaking and entering on Spruce Street.

Two traffic stops on Wood Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Sango Dodge.

Intelligence report on Opal Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Ratcliff Place.

Welfare concern/check on State Street.

Welfare concern/check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loud noise/music o Lewis Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Fourth Street.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Woodville Drive.

Breaking and entering on Glenwood Drive.

Unwanted subject on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Oak Court.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Reckless driving on Clifton Avenue.

Disturbing the peace on Maple Street.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Suspicious activity at Duncan Park.

Traffic stop on Park Place.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Mable Lee Green, 35, 1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana 63.9 grams, possession of Schedule I marijuana 9.5 grams, possession of Schedule II hydrocodone 8 D.U., and no tag light. Held on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Mahalia Bruce, 25, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of credit card number, use with intent to defraud. Held on $500.00 bond.

Ashley Bennit Cupit, 41, 266 Clear Springs Road, Meadville, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

James Dakota Mooney, 25, 37 Pin Oak Drive, Natchez, on charges of aggravated DUI death under influence; DIC; cause death, mutilate, disfigure; DUI; cause death , mutilate, disfigure; and aggravated DUI. Held on $50,000 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Liberty Road.

Harassment on Reba Christian Road.

Accident on Duck Pond Road.

Intelligence report on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Theft on Cranfield Road.

Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.

Traffic stop on Kelly Avenue.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market 1.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Aggravated assault on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on West Wilderness Road.

Civil matter on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Lewis Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Round Hill Road.

Burglary on Cranfield Road.

Dog problem on Oakland Park Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tynesha D. Hollius, 24, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, on charge of domestic abuse battery.

James A. Smith Jr41, 2372 US61 N, Clayton, court sentenced to 15 days default and a fine of $760 for flight from an officer.

Jemica L. Johnson, 40, 142 Fudicar Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to 10 days default and a fine of $760 for driving under suspension.

Tyrig K. Boxley, 18, 154 Calhoun Crossing, Ferriday, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two years probation and a fine of $452.50 for attempting to possess a stolen firearm.

Henry Fith, 63, 775 Louisiana 131, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days default, $255 fine for hunting from a moving vehicle.

Elijah White, 18, 279 Concordia Drive, Ferriday, on charges of identity theft and computer fraud.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jeremy D. Williams, 32, 336 Louisiana 900, Clayton, on warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and issuing worthless checks.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Robert Lewis Drive

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Circle Drive

Medical call on Doyle Road

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Harassment call in Ferriday

Disturbance on Earl Davis Road

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Stolen property on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Palm Street

Miscellaneous call on Levee Heights Road

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road

Auto Accident on Deacon Wailes Road

Miscellaneous call on Freeman Road

Nuisance animals on US 84

Disturbance on Green Acres Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive

Reports — Tuesday

Vandalism on Louisiana 129

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Clark Circle

Miscellaneous call on Roy Kemp Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Business burglary on US 84