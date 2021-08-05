Crooked Letter Carnival to host COVID-19 vaccination site

NATCHEZ — Today marks the City of Natchez’s launch of the “It Stops With You!” COVID-19 vaccine campaign sponsored by Magnolia Health and Merit Health Natchez.

The effort to vaccinate and educate the Natchez and surrounding community about COVID-19 vaccines begins with a vaccine station set up at the Crooked Letter Picture Company Carnival, which begins Thursday and lasts through Sunday on the Natchez bluff.

“We will be out at the Natchez Bluff this afternoon from 5 p.m. with new signage and a vaccine station alongside the Crooked Letter Picture Company Carnival, free to the public!” city officials announced in an email Thursday morning. “This carnival event exists to compliment the current Hallmark movie filming in Natchez. We are expecting a great turnout and would love to see all of you there!”

As a continuation of the vaccination campaign, Gibson said an ad campaign would soon be pushed out to print, digital and radio platforms promoting vaccination. Later, video testimonials from local health experts will also help educate the public about the vaccines, he said.

“This is just a beginning. We have a lot of work to do,” Gibson said. “John Norris is working to have vaccinations available at this weekend’s carnival, and we are providing signage for the event. They will also be distributing masks and making hand sanitizer available. And (Natchez Adams School District) is making vaccinations more readily available for school students.

“Going forward, I think we all should make having (vaccination sites) at our events a top priority. This is our only way out of the pandemic. All of this is a great start – and I am so grateful for the way that our county and city are again working together, along with so many great community partners.”

The carnival lasts from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and last from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Ride and game tickets can be purchased on site.