‘Dilemmas With Dinner’ now playing at NLT

By Michael Ali

“If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!”

The age-old adage will be in full effect at Natchez Little Theatre Aug. 5-8 as the cast and crew made entirely of volunteers perform Robin Robert’s “Dilemmas with Dinner.”

Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday performances beginning at 2 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performance.

Junior executive Brooke invites her boss and his wife over for dinner in the hopes of securing a promotion. While frantically getting ready, Brooke and her husband discover that the hired help is coincidentally the boss’ ex-daughter-in-law.

Just when it seems everything that could go wrong has gone wrong, Brooke’s boss has an unfortunate announcement to make -— though not as unfortunate as the candlestick attack, appetizer toss, and general chaos that then ensues. That’s just the appetizer.

The cast has been hard at work dedicating hundreds of hours of rehearsals as well as designing and decorating the set for the production.

Also, what’s dinner with friends and coworkers without being able to take some food home?

Items from the set are on showcase and will be available for purchase after the last performance at Olivina Boutique.

Dilemmas with Dinner is directed by Michael Ali. The cast includes Olivia Pate as Brooke, Bo Allen as Donny, Scarlett Leake as Caren, Anthony Morgan as Max, Julia Richardson as Julia, Devin Arnold as Stephen, Ben Burke as Will, and Morgan Groover as Louise.

Devonte Demby is assistant director with Courtney Harris as the stage manager. Saylor Leake serves as the assistant stage manager as well as assistant lights/sound booth manager alongside Stacey Carden the lights/sound booth manager.

Please call 601-442-2233 or email us at natchezlt@cableone.net to reserve tickets.

Tickets are $15 each. Please include your name, phone number, number of tickets needed, and date of performance with your message.

We look forward to seeing you at Natchez Little Theatre, Mississippi’s oldest community theater.

Michael Ali is directing Dilemmas With Dinner at the Natchez Little Theatre.