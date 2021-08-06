Crime Reports: August 8, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Ouachita Street.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on Ouachita Street.

Intelligence report on Canal Street.

Disturbance on East Steirs Lane.

Trespassing on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Morgan Avenue.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Reckless driving on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 407 East First Street, Natchez, on charge of phone harassing. Released on no bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Danyell Trishunn Crawford, 28, 103 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery. Released on $20,000 bond.

Shannon Kristi Huseman, 51, 78 Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court/bond revocation. Held without bond.

Erik James Hutchins, 33, 254 Springfield Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II: crack cocaine and possession of schedule I: ecstasy. Released on $10,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Gregory Circle.

False alarm on Parkview Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Harassment on Fieldview Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Dog problem on Duck Pond Road.

Theft on Robins Lake Road.

Intelligence report on Gadwall Court.

Threats on Cloverdale Drive.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop at Go Mart.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Old Taylors Lane.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Five traffic stops on Martin Luther King Road.

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop at Zippy’s.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Traceway Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Malicious mischief on Barth Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Co-Op.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Grant Street.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Prowler on Canvas Back Court.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Unwanted person on Smart Lane

Reports — Thursday

Aggravated assault on Doty Road

Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road

Medical call on Terry Circle

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Medical call on Magnolia Street

Medical call on 3rd Street

Medical call on Cross Street

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road

Theft on Pecan Acres Lane

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive

Auto accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Lancaster Street

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Disturbance on Doty Road

Unwanted person on Louisiana 3196

Medical call on Holly Street

Disturbance on Marvin Stone Road