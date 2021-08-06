Cynthia Louise Simonton

Nov. 7, 1946 – July 24, 2021

Cynthia Louise “Cindy” Simonton, 75, passed away at home on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

A graveside service for close friends and family was held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Cindy was born on November 7, 1946, in Natchez, daughter of Eva Deane (Jones) Simonton and William Marvin Simonton. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Brady Montgomery “Brad” Simonton.

Cindy attended Natchez public schools and graduated from South Natchez High in 1964. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, as well as the University of New Orleans.

After moving back from New Orleans, Cindy worked at Deposit Guaranty National Bank, and Bell South Telephone Company. She was a familiar face at the United States Post office in downtown Natchez where she worked for over twenty years before retiring.

Cindy cared deeply for her childhood friends and those she worked with through the years. After retirement, she enjoyed exercise classes and line dancing at Co-Lin. As a cat lover, she supported the Natchez Humane Society. She was a member of the Historic Natchez Foundation, where she volunteered after retirement, and Friends of the Natchez City Cemetery.

Cindy is survived by her nephew William Montgomery Simonton, dear cousins Pokey Jones O’Beirne, Lee Jones and many others, and her beloved cat, Bessie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Natchez Humane Society, the Historic Natchez Foundation, or the charity of your choice.

