UPDATE: Man shot in Natchez Thursday dies in Jackson hospital

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred after 3 p.m. Thursday, which killed a man.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said after 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call about a vehicle accident at Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Concord Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with bullet holes on it and blood inside and a gunshot victim, Kelvin Abraham, was transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez with multiple gunshot wounds. Daughtry said he drove Abraham’s son who was on scene to the hospital to find his father, who was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Adams County Coroner James Lee confirmed Friday evening that Abraham succumbed to his injuries in Jackson.

“He had two gunshot wounds, one in the chest and one in the shoulder,” Lee said.

Daughtry said he was not aware of anyone with a motive to harm Abraham as of Friday.

Investigators are still looking for leads to help them identify a suspect, he said.

“At this time, we are looking for leads. If anyone as seen anything or has heard anything, big or small, we ask them to please contact the Natchez Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-442-3930 or can leave an anonymous tip by calling Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or by downloading the P3 app using any mobile device.

The numbers of those submitted tips through Crime Stoppers are scrambled so the informant’s identity remains concealed.