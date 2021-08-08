Natchez police chief calls conference to discuss police officer misconduct, then postpones it

NATCHEZ — Late Saturday night, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry called a press conference for Sunday at noon to discuss “police officer misconduct.”

Less than two hours before the conference was to take place, he postponed it.

In an email sent to a wide array of Mississippi media outlets at 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, City of Natchez Communications Director Dustin Hinkle announced the press conference, set for noon on Sunday in the conference room of the city police station on Devereux Drive, for the chief “to discuss police officer misconduct.”

At 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Hinkle sent a follow up email, postponing the conference “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Hinkle said he would inform members of the media when a new time and date for the press conference has been set. He apologized for the inconvenience, “especially to those that travelled this morning.”

No other information was available on the issue of police officer misconduct. This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information is available.