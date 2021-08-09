Cathedral continue winning ways, sweeps round robin tournament

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave continued the turnaround of their 2021 season by winning all three of their games last Saturday at the Cathedral Round Robin Tournament.

“I was proud of the way we played,” Lady Green Wave head coach Craig Beesley said. “We got off to a slow start early in the year, but we looked a lot better on Saturday.”

Cathedral’s first game of the day started at 9:30 a.m. and the Lady Green Wave defeated the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Lady Rams 12-6. Emery Cate Lewis was the winning pitcher for Cathedral.

Kinslee Young went 2-for­-2 with a double and two runs batted in and Ella Skates was 1-for-1 with two RBIs while Lily Crum and Kolemyn Grace Fisher each had a double to lead the Lady Green Wave at the plate.

The second game was a more competitive and much lower-scoring game as Cathedral defeated the Franklin Academy Lady Cougars 2-0. Crum pitched a no-hitter and struck out nine batters.

“I thought all of our pitchers played well,” Beesley said. “I was hoping to play all five of them, but we only got to play four. I’m going to try to get that fifth pitcher in (Monday) against Tensas Academy.”

At the plate, the Lady Green Wave were led by Fisher and Hannah Murray, who each had a double, and Young, who drove in a run.

In its final game of the day, Cathedral avenged a season-opening loss to Centreville Academy by defeating the Lady Tigers 6-1. Marlie Hargon was the winning pitcher and she helped her own cause by going 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI.

Lauren Dunbar led the Lady Green Wave at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Young as well as Liza Gregg each went 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI while Crum was 1-for-3 with one RBI.