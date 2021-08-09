July 14, 1954 – Aug. 1, 2021

Gregory Jessie Thomas, 67, of Natchez, entered his eternal rest at Tucson Medical Center Hospice in Tucson, Arizona.

He was born the fifth son of Alvin Thomas Jr. and Catherine Titus Thomas. Educated in the Natchez public school system, he was a 1972 graduate of North Natchez High School.

Gregory served in both the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Gregory received an Honorable Discharge from both branches of the military.

Gregory is survived by his mother, Catherine Thomas, and brothers, Alvin Thomas Ill (Patricia) of Baton Rouge, La., and William Thomas of Natchez.

Gregory was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, and brothers, Johnny Thomas and Leonard Thomas.

Graveside Services will be held at the Natchez National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, with the Rev. Willie Anderson officiating.

Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced at all times.