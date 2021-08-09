Mark Anthony Maher

Feb. 13, 1962 – Aug. 8, 2021

A funeral service for Mark Anthony “Tony” Maher will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Bethesda Baptist Church with burial in Union Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 12, at Bethesda.

Mr. Maher, 59, of Canton, passed from this life August 8, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was born February 13, 1962, in Natchez, to Bonnie Monroe Maher Jr. and Hazel Maxine Maher. He was a Sales and Service Technician with Mighty Lube Systematic Lubrication, INC, of Freemont, MI. Tony was an amazing family man and a committed Christian son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying deer hunting and bass fishing. He devoted his life to serving others and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Charlotte Denise Wells Maher; his mother; son, Mark Phillip Maher and wife, Kayla and stepson, Brandon Johnson and wife, Leah; step daughter, Emily Johnson; brother, Jeff Maher; sisters, Rebecca “Becky” Maher and Dana Maher Fleming; six grandchildren, Piper Johnson, Jake Rowe Maher, Asher Johnson, Katie Claire Maher, Sawyer Johnson, James Monroe Maher; nephews, Chris Fleming, Benji Maher; nieces, Sarah Credeur, Emily Magee, Paige Bromen, Tiffany Johnson, Chelsea Maher; great nieces and nephews, Grace Credeur, Skylar and Colby Magee, Loxley, Linley, and Bonnie Fleming, Tori Bromen, Olivia, Caleb, and Nathan Maher. He is also survived by other loving family members and friends.

