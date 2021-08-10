Court case conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021
Published 9:34 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of July 30-Aug. 5:
Jaquaviun Brown charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Jaquaviun Brown charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Kendarrius Davis charged with attempted murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Darrbonte Glover charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Tomika N. Drane charged with use of credit card to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Darren Fleming charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Darren Fleming charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of July 30-Aug. 5
None.
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Aug. 4:
None.
Tuesday, Aug. 3:
None.