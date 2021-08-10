Crime reports: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Forrest Tayler Foster, 34, 5 Fatherland Road, Natchez, on a charge of aggravated assault/hold for other agency. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Assisting motorist on North Shields Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Ashburn Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Monday

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Dog problem on Bluegrass Drive.

False alarm on Springfield Road.

Threats on State Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Steam Plant Road.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Drive.

Shots fired on Artman Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Sandpiper Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Johnathan D. Miller, 36, 186 Airport Road, Vidalia, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and a P&P hold.

Danny D. Conner, 57, 7 Alabama Street, Vidalia, on a P&P violation.

Arrests — Monday

Lakendrick Smith, 40, 124 MLK Avenue, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse, aggravated battery of a pregnant victim and home invasion.

Arrests — Sunday

Brady D. Myers, 34, 104 Myers street, Ferriday, 34, on charges of failure to comply, disturbing the peace and drunkenness.

Jontrel Powell, 22, 224 S 2nd Street, Clayton, on a warrant for other agency.

Arrests — Saturday

Ivin Tatum Jr. 39, 13950 Turtle Ridge Road, on a P&P hold.

Damien Henderson Jr, 22, 100 Lee Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule V drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.

Trevon S. Johnson, 24, on charges of possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule V drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances.

Lakeisha Jackson, 41, 100 Lee Street, Ferriday, on a warrant for simple criminal damage to property.

Jamall Jefferson, 35, Kentucky Avenue, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear. Charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

Arrests — Friday

Cadice Baxter, 31, 182 Lynn Haven Drive, Vidalia, on charges of computer fraud, monetary Internet abuse, forgery and felony theft.

Caleb Goodwin, 32, 148 Raymond Cooper Road, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Vidalia Polic Department

Arrests — Saturday

Andrew Brown, 31, 202 South Oak Street, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for simple battery and domestic abuse battery.