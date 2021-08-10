Aug. 16, 1948 – Aug. 5, 2021

Funeral services for Richard White, 72, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Harvest Baptist Church under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 to 6pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Covid-19 guidelines will strictly enforced.

Mr. White, son of Joseph and Martha Lewis White was born in Ferriday and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. He was retired from the Concordia Parish Police Jury as a heavy equipment operator. He was also a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Ferriday.

His memories will be cherished by his devoted wife, Sherry Prater White of Vidalia; two sons, Dr. Derrick White and his wife, LaKisha of Lafayette, La.; Al Demondria White of Ferriday; his step-mother, Dorothy White of New Orleans, La.; two god children, Brandy Martin of Ferriday and Andrea Martin Williams of Natchitoches, La.; two brothers, Chris White and Emmanuel White both of New Orleans; one sister, Penny White of Shreveport, La.

Also five grandchildren, JaJuan Harbin of Louisville, KY; Jahquil White of Monroe, La.; Xavier White, Tianaye White, Derrick White, Jr. all of Lafayette, La.; four great-grandchildren, Al Harbin, Carman Harbin, Jaden Harbin and Isaiah Harbin all of Louisville, KY.

Mr. White is preceded in death by his parents.

