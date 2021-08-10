School officials responding to COVID outbreak at McLaurin Elementary

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District officials are responding to a COVID-19 outbreak in classes at McLaurin Elementary School.

According to press release from the school district Tuesday, students and staff members in two classes at McLaurin have tested positive for COVID-19.

Screenings were conducted on several other staff members and students that returned negative for COVID-19, the release states.

“The Natchez-Adams School District is working very closely with the Mississippi Department of Health and CDC recommendations for guidance in mitigating this outbreak to protect everyone’s health,” school officials said. “We want to assure the community, students and staff of NASD, and their family members that steps are being taken to protect students and staff to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

McLaurin Elementary is taking the following steps to prevent further spread of the virus:

Parents of students who have been in close contact in those classes will be notified.

Testing will be administered to students in close contact who have submitted parental consent

Students in those classes only will be transitioned to virtual learning starting Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Friday, Aug. 20, and will return to on-campus learning on Monday, Aug. 23.

Deep cleaning of all classrooms before the return of students and staff.

The district asks students and family to:

Limit nonessential trips into the community

Stay home when sick and do not send students to school if ill;

Watch for symptoms of COVID-19, Which include fever and chills, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, fatigue and body/muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea;

Sign consent for district personnel to test students for COVID-19

Frequently wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.

Keep a physical distance of at least three feet from anyone not a part of your household.

NASD does not release the names of students or staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 to ensure the privacy of individuals and their families, the release states.

“The district will continue to require masks because COVID-19 can be spread by asymptomatic people, meaning people who are not experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Please help us as we do our best to keep our schools open and provide valuable in-person instruction for our students,” school officials said.