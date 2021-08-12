May 15, 1959 – Aug. 6, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Linda Faye King Davis, 62, of Natchez, who died Friday, August 6, 2021, in Natchez will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 1, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing. This is a walk-through visitation. Visitation will continue on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Linda was born May 15, 1959, in Natchez. She was the daughter of Susie B. King Bacon and Samuel Bacon. Mrs. Davis received her Master’s Degree in Education and was a retired educator at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Natchez. She was a member of Phi Beta Lambda and Jerusalem Baptist Church where she served as Program Coordinator and the head chair of Career Vo-Tech. In her leisure, Linda enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Ned King, Sr. and Irene Gaines King; father, Samuel Bacon; uncles, Isaac King, Ralph King; aunts, Katie Demby, Isabella Anderson and Ollie King.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Anthony Davis; daughters, Akia Jackson (Dwayne) and Ashton Davis; step-son, Anthony Davis, Jr.; brother, Willie Anderson’s sister, Betty King, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.