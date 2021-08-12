Aug. 22, 1947 – Aug. 9, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Ronald Eugene Etter, 74, of Natchez, who died August 9, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Natchez National Cemetery, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Ronald was born on August 22, 1947, to Smokey and Bettina Etter. He honorably served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his father, Smokey.

Ronald leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Sonia; one daughter, Rebekah Etter Cage of Natchez; two granddaughters, A’marieh and Lilli Cade; three stepdaughters: Rene Hinton of Pensacola, FL, Rhonda Havard of Vidalia, La., and Michele Schultz of Washington State; mother and stepfather, Bettina and Harold Dyer of California; one brother, Dale Etter of Oregon.

Ronald was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.