Sept. 13, 1956 – Aug. 12, 2021

VIDALIA — Services for Bernie “Rusty” Kiser, 64, of Vidalia, La., are being held under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Rusty Kiser was born on Thursday, September 13, 1956 in Natchez, and passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez. Rusty was a resident of Vidalia, employed by Stribling Equipment with over 35 years of service and loved hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bernie Kiser Sr., and mother, Kathryn Deskins Kiser.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pam Smith Kiser of Vidalia, La.; two sons, Russ Kiser and his wife Letty of Vidalia, La., and Barrett Kiser and his wife Heather of Ridgecrest, La.; sister, Beth Kiser Flaherty and her husband Robert of Long Beach; sister-in-Law- Glenda White of Vidalia, La.; two grandsons, Adrian Kiser and Avery Kiser; and three granddaughters, Madeline Kiser, Harlee Donald and Ryleigh Donald.

