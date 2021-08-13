Crime Reports: Aug. 15, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Harry Billups, 57, 8th Fifth Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $1,000.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop at Regions Bank.

Two traffic stops on Seragent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Williams Street.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Dog problem on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Orleans Street.

Accident on South Union Street.

Welfare concern/check on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Lynda Lee Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Carlos Roricus Smith, 35, 12 Stardust Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary of an automobile. Released on $50,000 bond.

Sabrina Anne Woods, 23, 315 Audubon Acres Circle, Vidalia, La., on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Paula C. Floyd, 34, 1334 A Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of receiving stolen property. Held without bond.

Henry Michael Jefferson Jr., 27, 104 Freeman Street, Ferriday, La., on charge of contempt of court – failure to appear. Held without bond.

Brandon Domicie Mearday, 35, 263 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Released on $5,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Providence Road.

Loose livestock on North Palestine Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Theft on Windhill Road.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Carthage Point Road.

Aggravated assault on Clifford Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Lenore C. Willis, 49, 35 Longmire Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of stolen things, warrant for another agency, introduction of contraband into a penal institute.

Chasity K. Aldridge, 47, 28 Kinstley Road, Fayette, on charges of possession of stolen things, warrant for another agency.

Darrin L. Williams, 40, 4871 Germantown Road, Memphis, Tennessee, on charges of disturbing the peace by use of language, resisting an officer, flight from an officer.

Arrests — Thursday

Skyier C. Jenkins, 30, 7008 Treehills Parkway, Stone Mountain Georgia, on charges of resisting an officer and speeding, going 57 in a 35.

Sabrina A. Woods, 315 Audobin Acres Circle, Vidalia, on warrants for another agency.