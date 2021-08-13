Delta Fuel Company deserves praise for investment here

On Wednesday, Delta Fuel Company announced they are moving their headquarters to downtown Natchez at 521 Main St. with future plans to renovate the former Callon Petroleum building.

The move is an approximate $2.75 million investment the company is making in Natchez.

Additionally, the industry’s growth promises to create more than 50 new jobs here.

We applaud this company for investing in Natchez.

Furthermore, Delta Fuel President Adam Vegas said the company has plans to continue to expand in his hometown of Ferriday.

He too deserves praise for taking his Louisiana State University education and using it to invest in his hometown. His willingness to do so speaks highly of his commitment to seeing the region he grew up in continue to thrive.

After years of hearing the words “there are no jobs in Natchez” played over and over like a broken record, we find ourselves in an economy where the opposite problem is true.

There are more and more jobs being created every day and employers desperately searching for people to work. It’s a good problem to have.

Just as Delta Fuel made this announcement Wednesday, there was a job fair happening right across the river at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center.

At this fair, more than 25 employers throughout the region were represented.

If you missed your opportunity to find a job here, there is another one coming up soon at the Natchez Convention Center on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration forms can be filled out online at jobfairs.ms.gov.

There is time before then to work on your resume and find a nice, business-like outfit to wear. If you need help building your resume, or can’t wait until then to apply for a job, you can visit the Win Job Center on Col. John Pitchford Parkway or online at mdes.ms.gov.

Thank you again to Delta Fuel and the many entrepreneurs of our region who believe in Natchez, like we do, and continue to build their business here.