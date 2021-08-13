Herman Lee Phipps

July 23, 1949 – Aug. 3, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside funeral service for Mr. Herman Lee “Pimp” Phipps will be Saturday, August 14, 2021, at noon in Egypt Baptist Church Cemetery located in Kingston under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Elder Dywon Lewis officiating. Visitation is Friday, August 13, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A celebration of life will begin at 6 p.m.

Herman was born July 23, 1949, in Natchez. He was the son of the late George Evans Phipps, Sr., and the late Katie Bell Phipps.

He was educated in Adams County where he graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School in 1968. Shortly after high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He later began his career at International Paper Mill, from which he retired in the 90’s. He departed this life on August 3, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents; partner, Katie Mae Thompson; two grandsons, Herman Thompson Jr., and Jocquez Ivory; three Brothers, George Phipps Jr., Claiborne Fleming, and Clyde Phipps; five sisters, Eloise Jones, Juanita Christmas, Marilyn White, Shirley Mayberry, and Brenda Jackson.

He leaves to cherish his memories; two sons, Herman (April) Thompson and Jonathan Ivory both of Natchez; two daughters, Veronica Whittley of Rex, GA and Karin Thompson of Natchez; fifteen grandchildren, Anthony Whittley Jr and Tyler Whittley, of Rex, GA, Vantrell Johnson of Houston, TX, Herman Deon Johnson of San Antonio, TX, Herman Howard, DeJon Thompson, Jonathan Ivory Jr, JaDarrius Ivory, Malik Byrd, Jasmine Ivory, Jakayla Ivory, Jahiem Ivory, Jonnae Ivory, Kari’Ana Day and Kaydyn Willis, all of Natchez; ten great grandchildren, McKinley King and McKenzie Rose Johnson of Houston, TX, Journee Johnson of San Antonio, TX Hayden Howard, Haysen Howard, Harmony Johnson, Jonathan Ivory III, Maliyah Byrd, Summer Taylor, and Lauryn Byrd, all of Natchez; four sisters, Georgia Ann Grainger, Rosetta Phipps, Maggie Curtis, all of Natchez, and Loretta Brunson of Miami, FL; four Brothers, Raydell (Fannie) Phipps of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Larry Williams, Michael Phipps, of Natchez, and Kenneth (Carrie) Phipps of San Antonio, TX; a special friend Annie Ivory and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.