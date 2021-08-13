Phillip Eugene Crouch

Graveside services for Phillip Eugene “Jackie” Crouch will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Eva Church of God Cemetery, Eva, La. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.

Phillip Eugene “Jackie” Crouch, 82, passed away August 11, 2021, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kory Albert Crouch and Mahalie Herron Crouch; sister, Mary Jane Reeves; brother, Roswell Crouch, Don Crouch, Wayne Crouch and Jimmy Lee Crouch.

Those left to cherish his memory include his Loving wife of 58 years, Minnie Sue Perritt Crouch; son, Albert Crouch and wife Heather; daughter, Bridget Crouch Lomasney and husband Kevin; grandsons, David Crouch and Phillip Crouch, all of Monterey, Louisiana; one special daughter, Ramona Boone Enterkin of West Monroe, La.; brothers, James Miller Crouch, Carlos Crouch and J.L. Crouch of Monterey, La.; sisters, Edith Stinson and Glenda Waller of Center, TX.

Pallbearers will be Walter Duncan, Tommy Millican, Jody Green, James Crouch, Michael Crouch and Tom Tiffee. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Champlin, Yankee Duncan, Dixie Hamilton, Terry Vaughn, Billie Joe Ratcliff, Eddie Poole and Red Tiffee.