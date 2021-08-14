Woman found shot, killed in Natchez early Saturday morning

NATCHEZ — Devoncia Hammett, 25, was shot and killed near her residence at 206 Country Club Drive in Natchez early Saturday morning.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the sheriff’s office dispatched the coroner’s office around 5 a.m. She was found on the lawn outside her home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He said, “I’m told she is the mother of three children.”

There are no reports of the children being in the home at the time of the shooting.

“May God be with her and this grieving family,” Lee said. “I ask myself all the time. Why do these shootings continue to happen? They are senseless.”

