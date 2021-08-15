March 2, 1945 – Aug. 4, 2021

NATCHEZ – Private funeral services for Ruby Lee Fulton Mason, 76, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 4, 2021, in Natchez, were held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez officiated by Elder Alvin Shelby.

Visitation services were held Friday, August 13, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, August 14, from noon until service time.

Ms. Ruby was born on March 2, 1945, in Natchez to Alberto Conner Fulton and Chatman Stewart. She was a member of the Society Club.

She is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Merrick R. Fulton and father and stepmother, Florence Jackson Stewart; one son, James Albert Fulton; son-in-law, Dontray Porter; two sisters, Helen Jean Fulton Virgil and Annie Clara Holmes.

Ms. Ruby leaves to cherish her memory three daughters: Elizabeth Dunmore, Jacqueline (Kelvin) Mason, and Jonna Jeanette Porter; one son, Christopher (Martha) Fulton; three brothers: Edward J. (Brenda) Conner, Larry Stewart, and Gersham (Josh) Stewart; four sisters: Vera (Leslie) Moses, Marjorie S. Edwards, Bobby Hammon, and Bertha (John) Conner; eight grandchildren: Shameaki McMorris, Apral Dunmore, Dorothy Anderson, Karl Dunmore, Toddrick Mason, Giberto Archer, Cristian Porter, and Kelvin Thomas Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.