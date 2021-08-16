Aug. 25, 1945 – Aug. 11, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Edward Roy Beard, 75, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Natchez, 61, who died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Baton Rouge, will be Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask upon entering.

Edward was born on August 25, 1945, the son of Johnnie Beard and Dora Eva Freeman. He attended Grambling State University and later was drafted in the United States Army. Mr. Beard was a retired United Parcel Service driver. He enjoyed barbecues, entertaining and football games. His greatest joy was spending time with family and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Venita M. Guidry and Velma Meredith.

Edward leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Alfreda Donnan Beard; son, Jonathan (Nicole) Beard; daughters: Courtney Beard (Calvin) and Maulana V. Blake; brothers: Clyde Beard and Fritz Beard (Dietrich); sister, Myrtle Bossier (Hillary); grandchildren: Nailah, Jada, Mason Edward, Mya, and Mileena; loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

