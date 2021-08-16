Jimmie Lawrence Pruitt

Feb. 26, 1956 – Aug. 14, 2021

Services for Jimmie Lawrence “Larry” Pruitt, 65, of Vidalia who died Saturday August 14, 2021 in Vidalia will be 6 p.m. Thursday August 19, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA with Bro. Charles Bobo officiating. Services will be under the direction of Laird Funeral Home

Mr. Pruitt was born February 26, 1956 in Natchez, MS the son of Jimmy Newton Pruitt and Nancy Denora Brady Pruitt.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, a member of Masonic Lodge in St. Joe. He was a lifetime boy scout, and a veteran of the Army. He never met a stranger. He loved driving the bus for Durham in Vidalia, LA. His passions were fishing and his family. He loved playing Pokemon Go.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy N. Pruitt, Sr.; biological mother, Nancy Denorah Brady; oldest sister, Denorah Fontaine Pruitt; and sister, Nola Regina Pruitt.

Survivors include his wife, Samantha Pruitt of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Larra Pruitt of Orlando, FL; son, Samuel L. Pruitt and wife Danielle Pruitt of Vidalia, LA; mother Billie Pruitt of Natchez, MS; brother Jimmy Pruitt, Jr. of Natchez, MS; sisters, Lynn Holcomb of Monroe, LA; Christie Pruitt of Natchez, MS; mother-in-law, Deborah Raby of Mobile, AL; and a whole host of nieces, nephews cousins and family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.