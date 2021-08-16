Photo Gallery: Ground Breaking at historic train depot

Filmmakers Tate Taylor and John Norris joined City of Natchez officials for a ground breaking ceremony at the historic train depot on Broadway Street Monday morning, where they plan to complete a $1 million renovation of the building to turn it into a restaurant and event space with public restrooms.

Per the terms of a lease agreement between Taylor’s Church Hill Variety LLC and the city, the new establishment must be completed within 12 months and as of today, “The clock is ticking,” Taylor said.

Officials praised Taylor for his contributions to the local film industry with Natchez-filmed “Get on Up,” “Breaking News in Yuba County” and “Ma” and Church Hill Variety’s efforts to rehabilitate historic properties in Natchez.

Taylor said he and his partner Norris “fell in love” with Natchez and, gesturing towards the depot, said one day the “pesky virus” would be behind us and people would be able to frequent “the greatest spot on the Mississippi River, beginning to end.”