Dec. 21, 1931 – Aug. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Roger Waller, 89, of Natchez who died August 15, 2021, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Glen Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be noon until service time Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Laird Funeral home. Mr. Waller was born December 21, 2021 in Jigger, LA the son of J.P. Waller and Bell McCaskill Waller.

Mr. Waller is preceded in death by parents; his wife, Elgie Waller; brothers, Curt Waller and Hershel Waller; and sister, Beatrice Coates.

Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Caskey and husband Jimmy of Natchez; son, Roger Dale Waller and wife Nisha of Vidalia; grandchildren, Roger Dale Waller, Jr. of Dallas, Corey Waller and Chris Waller of Hattiesburg, and Jimmy and Rhonda McManus of Natchez.

Pallbearers will be Corky Ables, Gary Waller, Pete Ezell, Jimmy McManus, Gerald LaPraire, and Charles Ables.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.