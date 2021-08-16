Willie Edward Henderson Jr.

June 14, 1961 – Aug. 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Edward “Bunky” Henderson Jr., 60, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on August 13, 2021, in Natchez, MS will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez at 10 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Mr. Willie was born on June 14, 1961, in Natchez, MS, to Willie Sr. and Jannie Henderson. He was a faithful church deacon.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Elder Monroe Henderson and Sophronia Henderson; parents; and one sister, Patricia Toro.

Mr. Willie leaves to cherish his memories one sister, Myra Henderson; stepmother, Tiny Henderson; aunts in Natchez and Dallas and Bedford, TX; one uncle in Dallas, TX; and a host of cousins and friends.

