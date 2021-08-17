Artwork for 2021 Natchez Balloon Festival poster, T-shirt unveiled

The Natchez Balloon Festival Committee is proud to announce the winner of the artwork contest for the 2021 balloon festival poster and T-shirt.

The winner is Debora Novarini of Long Beach, Mississippi.

Novarini is a design director for Gensler (www.gensler.com). With family in Natchez, she has attended the Natchez Balloon Festival many times. Her work was inspired by the timeline of the festival going from daylight into night with the balloon glow and the iconic buildings around town.

“I was super excited when I heard that my poster submission had been selected for the festival,” Novarini said. “My sister-in-law told me about the contest and I knew immediately I

wanted to give it a shot. Natchez is a wonderful place with a great community, rich history, and beautiful iconic buildings which inspired the poster. I hope the poster helps remind others of the amazing community and special event just like the one I have at home from last year which reminds me of wonderful memories.”

Carter Burns, Executive Director of the Historic Natchez Foundation, said, “The Balloon Festival committee was overwhelmed with amazing submissions from many talented artists for the artwork competition but this design stood out.”

“We congratulate Debora on her winning submission and look forward to working with her on this year’s poster and t-shirt,” Carter said.

The Natchez Balloon Festival will be held October 15-17, 2021 on the grounds of the Historic Rosalie Mansion in downtown Natchez. For more information visit www.natchezballoonfestival.com.