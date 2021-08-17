Court case conclusions: August 18, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Adam Cade Wheeler, 27, 2129 Second Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Kayleigh Lane Hammers, 26, 18 Fredrick Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50.

Arrests — Saturday

Calvin Tyrone Washington, 36, 131 Margaret Circle, Clayton, La., on chargers of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $202.00 on first count and $447.00 on second count.

Arrests — Friday

Florida Mae King, 27, 10941 Spring Tree Drive, Balch Springs, Texas, on charges of simple assault and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Sunday

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on West Steirs Lane.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Civil matter on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jessie Mae Tolbert, 45, 408 North Rankin Street, on charge of simple assault; attempt by physical menace. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Theft on Kingston Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Deven Collier, 21, 120 Magnolia Acres Road, Natchez, on charges of sexual battery.

Arrests — Sunday

Jessie M. Tolbert, 45, 950 Kentelly Lane, Waterproof, on charges of stalking.

Arrests — Saturday

Ted Ron Gullage, 20, 410 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on charges of stalking, resisting an officer and attempted kidnapping.

Kenneth R. Bamer, 36, 110 Pecanwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of DWI 1st, failure to yield from driveway.

Arrests — Friday

Trevor Malone, 33, 240 MLK, Fayette, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Kaleb S Tarver, 45, 309 Green Acres, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Tuesday

Auto accident on Doty Road

Auto Accident on Haphazard Road

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Smart Lane

Miscellaneous call on Dunbarton Road

Miscellaneous call on Sunflower Lane

Medical call on Margaret Circle

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Abraham Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Front Street

Theft on Canal Street

Theft on Louisiana 15

Fire on Cowan Street

Medical call on Lake Merl Drive

Theft on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Pear Street

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on Smith Lane

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Auto Accident on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Merle Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Medical call on John Dale Drive

Loose horses on Earl Davis Road

Medical call on Drumgoole Street

Miscellaneous call on Pear Street

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road

Unwanted person on Grape Street

Fire on Earl Davis Road

Medical call on Smith Lane

Loose horses on Eagle Road

Medical call on 6th Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Ron Road

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on Charles Street

Medical call on Tennessee Avenue

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Smith Lane

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Tanglewood Drive

Medical call on Cowan street

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Disturbance on US 84

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Louisiana 569

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Unwanted person on US 84

Auto Accident on US 61

Medical call on 7th Street

Disturbance on Ron Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Theft on Sportsman Lane

Disturbance on Louisiana 425

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Unwanted person on Danny Drive

Flat tire on Vogt Street

Disturbance on Ron Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Medical call on Stephens Road

Theft on Grape Street

Auto Accident on US 84

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Fire on Earl Davis Road

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on Tummnello Road

Reckless driving on US 84

Medical call on BJ Road

Unwanted person on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Doyle Road

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on US 84

Miscellaneous call on the Catahoula locks and dams

Medical call on Louisiana 588

Miscellaneous call on N Grove Drive

Miscellaneous call on Southside Drive

Fire on Louisiana 3196

Miscellaneous call on John Dale Drive

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Medical call on Cardinal Drive

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Disturbance on Azalea Street

Miscellaneous call on Turner Road

Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane

Unwanted person on Cowan Street