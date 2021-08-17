Court case conclusions: August 18, 2021
Published 6:37 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Adam Cade Wheeler, 27, 2129 Second Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.
Kayleigh Lane Hammers, 26, 18 Fredrick Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50.
Arrests — Saturday
Calvin Tyrone Washington, 36, 131 Margaret Circle, Clayton, La., on chargers of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $202.00 on first count and $447.00 on second count.
Arrests — Friday
Florida Mae King, 27, 10941 Spring Tree Drive, Balch Springs, Texas, on charges of simple assault and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set on either charge.
Reports — Sunday
Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Shots fired on West Steirs Lane.
Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Civil matter on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Jessie Mae Tolbert, 45, 408 North Rankin Street, on charge of simple assault; attempt by physical menace. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Sunday
Theft on Kingston Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Deven Collier, 21, 120 Magnolia Acres Road, Natchez, on charges of sexual battery.
Arrests — Sunday
Jessie M. Tolbert, 45, 950 Kentelly Lane, Waterproof, on charges of stalking.
Arrests — Saturday
Ted Ron Gullage, 20, 410 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on charges of stalking, resisting an officer and attempted kidnapping.
Kenneth R. Bamer, 36, 110 Pecanwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of DWI 1st, failure to yield from driveway.
Arrests — Friday
Trevor Malone, 33, 240 MLK, Fayette, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.
Kaleb S Tarver, 45, 309 Green Acres, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Reports — Tuesday
Auto accident on Doty Road
Auto Accident on Haphazard Road
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Smart Lane
Miscellaneous call on Dunbarton Road
Miscellaneous call on Sunflower Lane
Medical call on Margaret Circle
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Miscellaneous call on Abraham Road
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Front Street
Theft on Canal Street
Theft on Louisiana 15
Fire on Cowan Street
Medical call on Lake Merl Drive
Theft on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Pear Street
Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Smith Lane
Reports — Sunday
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Auto Accident on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Merle Drive
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Medical call on John Dale Drive
Loose horses on Earl Davis Road
Medical call on Drumgoole Street
Miscellaneous call on Pear Street
Unwanted person on Ralphs Road
Unwanted person on Grape Street
Fire on Earl Davis Road
Medical call on Smith Lane
Loose horses on Eagle Road
Medical call on 6th Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Unwanted person on Ron Road
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on Charles Street
Medical call on Tennessee Avenue
Medical call on Mack Moore Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Smith Lane
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Tanglewood Drive
Medical call on Cowan street
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Disturbance on US 84
Reports — Saturday
Disturbance on Louisiana 569
Disturbance on Kyle Road
Unwanted person on US 84
Auto Accident on US 61
Medical call on 7th Street
Disturbance on Ron Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Theft on Sportsman Lane
Disturbance on Louisiana 425
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Unwanted person on Danny Drive
Flat tire on Vogt Street
Disturbance on Ron Road
Disturbance on Carter Street
Medical call on Stephens Road
Theft on Grape Street
Auto Accident on US 84
Medical call on Levens Addition Road
Fire on Earl Davis Road
Medical call on Levens Addition Road
Reports — Friday
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Tummnello Road
Reckless driving on US 84
Medical call on BJ Road
Unwanted person on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbance on Doyle Road
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on US 84
Miscellaneous call on the Catahoula locks and dams
Medical call on Louisiana 588
Miscellaneous call on N Grove Drive
Miscellaneous call on Southside Drive
Fire on Louisiana 3196
Miscellaneous call on John Dale Drive
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Medical call on Cardinal Drive
Medical call on Levens Addition Road
Disturbance on Azalea Street
Miscellaneous call on Turner Road
Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane
Unwanted person on Cowan Street