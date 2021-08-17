Coroner: Five more Adams County residents die with COVID this week

NATCHEZ — Five more Adams County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 this week, Adams County Coroner James Lee reported.

Two of the deaths were reported Tuesday morning. One is a 60-year-old woman and the other is a 51-year-old man from Adams County, Lee said.

A 55-year-old man also died Monday. Their vaccination status is unknown, Lee reported.

Two Adams County women also died at Merit Health Natchez over the weekend.

One woman, age 63, had been vaccinated in February and March, Lee said. It is unknown whether the 63-year-old had underlying conditions that contributed to her death.

The vaccination status of the other Adams County woman, 39, is unknown, he said, as is whether she had underlying medical conditions.

Dr. Christopher Martin, a Natchez general surgeon who has been involved in treating COVID patients says the vast majority of patients who need to be hospitalized because of COVID have not been vaccinated. While there are exceptions, like the Adams County woman who died this weekend, patients who have been vaccinated and contract the virus fare much better than those who have not.

“It’s the same story. Those who are unvaccinated are the ones driving up the hospital numbers. If you are vaccinated, you can still get it, but your symptoms are not as severe.”

