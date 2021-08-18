Charell Demond Carter

Published 5:05 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

March 9, 1990 – Aug. 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Charell Demond Carter, 31 of Natchez, who died on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his residence will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church Parking Lot at 14 Sedgefield Road, Natchez, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Son’s Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. No Visitation will be held.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced.

More News

Ernest Wayne Strickland

Charell Demond Carter

State deploys digital learning coaches to schools

Utility Authority seeking $30K per year from county for operations

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Does your neighborhood need crime cameras?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...