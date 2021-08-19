Fundraising event at Dunleith to aid organizers of luminous Natchez attraction

NATCHEZ — A fundraising event for a new attraction scheduled to illuminate downtown Natchez in November will take place Friday, Aug. 20, at Dunleith.

Stacy Conde, co-founder of Allumer Natchez with Lindsay Glatz, said a party will help raise funds for the inaugural light-based art exhibition and festival called “Allumer Natchez.”

Participants are invited to dress up in white attire and enjoy live music, an open bar and hors d’oeuvres at the elegant main house at Dunleith from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased in advance online at allumernatchez.com or at the door, Conde said.

The fundraising event will help sponsor a display of “cutting-edge contemporary art installations in an exploration of illumination” at a festival scheduled to take place Nov. 19 through the 21, Conde said.

The plan is for the event to be the first of many, she said, as local and national artists will be invited to celebrate the city for the premiere of Natchez’ newest annual festival.

“Across one magical weekend artists will reimagine historic spaces and transform the way locals and visitors experience the city,” the event website states. “A free festival, Allumer Natchez will provide access to the arts and opportunity to engage the collective Natchez community in a city-wide celebration of culture.”

Allumer Natchez would, “bring the community together as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic” as well as offer a new attraction for tourists, providing, “an economic boost for local businesses when they need it most, while drawing attention to and illuminating existing Natchez amenities and attractions,” organizers said.

Conde thanks several people in a host committee who helped promote and sponsor Friday night’s fundraising event: Sue Stedman, Tate Taylor, Debbie Cosey, Deanna Kimbro, John Norris, Jaki Robinson, Laura McLemore, Stratton Hall and Sarah Carter-Smith.

More information about the fundraiser, as well as the upcoming festival, can be found online at allumernatchez.com.