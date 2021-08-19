Oct. 22, 2005 – Aug. 17, 2021

Funeral services for Lily Grace McCarthy, 15, of Vidalia, La., will be held at Ferriday First Baptist Church on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Brother Jerry Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Lily Grace McCarthy was born on Saturday, October 22, 2005, in Ferriday, La., and passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Lily attended Delta Charter and excelled both academically and athletically. Her class selected her as 6th grade homecoming maid. She enjoyed playing softball, soccer, and cheering. She was selected USSSA All American softball player. When she wasn’t playing sports, you could find Lily hunting, traveling, life guarding, fishing, hanging with her family and friends or snap chatting. Her vibrant blue eyes stood out to all who met her. Her hugs will be cherished by everyone. Lily’s greatest love was for her friends and family.

Lily Grace leaves behind her parents, Brent Sullivan McCarthy and Amy Raven McCarthy of Vidalia La.; maternal grandparents, Rick and Patti Raven of Vidalia, La., paternal grandparents, Jerry and Kathy McCarthy of Ferriday, La.; two brothers, Bryce McCarthy and Gus McCarthy both of Vidalia La.; uncles and aunts, Rut Horne and his wife Robin of Columbus, and Rick Raven and his wife Mary of Baton Rouge, La.; and her cousins; Annie and Hank Raven of Baton Rouge, La; Patrick Hails of Ferriday, La.; Aaron, Lauren and Annie Maroon of Lake St. John, La. and a host of many other cousins.

Those honoring Lily Grace as pallbearers are Brannon Arthur, Barrett Arthur, Ryan Crum, Eric Jackson, Ryan McGraw, and Ashley Prunty.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Burnham, Justin Cowan, Charlie Ferrington, Pam Hall, William Hall, Patrick Hails, Rut Horne, Aaron Maroon, Lauren Maroon, Jason McFarland, Rick Raven, Jr., Shane Smith, Brandon Walsworth, Brett Walsworth, Tate Walsworth, and Wayne Wilson.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, make donations to the Lily Grace McCarthy Memorial Scholarship at Delta Bank.

The family will receive friends at Ferriday First Baptist Church on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.

