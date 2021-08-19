Maggie Williams

Nov. 23, 1938 – Aug. 15, 2021

Funeral services for Maggie “Miss Mag” Williams, 82, of Vidalia, La., will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the St. Stephens Baptist Church in Vidalia under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery with Pastor Leon Dixon officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Mrs. Williams, daughter of Sam and Virginia Jeter Williams was born in Vidalia and died at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday. She was a retired cook and a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Vidalia.

She is survived by seven children, Samuel Taylor and his wife, Nordesia of Roxie; Darnell Taylor, Debra Taylor and Beatrice Taylor all of Natchez; James Taylor and his wife, Shirley; Yvonne Renee Williams and Donna Taylor all of Vidalia; 18 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Also a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, Mrs. Frances Williams, Greatery Dotson and Willie Turner all of Vidalia. And her devoted and special caregivers Contina Milligan and Celeste Melancon.

Preceding in death are her parents, three children, Paul Taylor, Marilyn W. Hunter, Virginia Rogers, two sisters and two brothers.

