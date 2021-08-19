Mary Jefferson
Published 8:23 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021
Aug. 22, 1935 – Aug. 11, 2021
Funeral services for Mary Jefferson, 85, of Ferriday, La., will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. from St. Mary Baptist Church in Jonesville, La., under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at St. James Church Cemetery in Frogmore, La.
Mrs. Jefferson, daughter of Otis and Rosie Lee Clark McKeel, was born in Ferriday and died at her residence.
