Aug. 22, 1935 – Aug. 11, 2021

Funeral services for Mary Jefferson, 85, of Ferriday, La., will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. from St. Mary Baptist Church in Jonesville, La., under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at St. James Church Cemetery in Frogmore, La.

Mrs. Jefferson, daughter of Otis and Rosie Lee Clark McKeel, was born in Ferriday and died at her residence.

Online condolence can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.