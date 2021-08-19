Rebels ready to play BA cougars

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School takes the football field under new lights to open up the 2021 season against Brookhaven Academy Friday night. BA went 8-5 last season and is just an hour down the road from Natchez.

Assistant coach Matthew Freeman said the schools do not have a rivalry despite the proximity. BA is a program that has seen success. It is a team the Rebels will be ready to play, he said.

“They have always been a program our players are going to get up to play against,” Freeman said. “We are in the same classification now. We want to get that win so we can see where we are at in 4A competition level, but I wouldn’t call it a rivalry.”

Rebel players have worked hard this summer, he said. They had morning workouts, lifted weights, and competed in seven on seven football.

The wait for players and coaches will come to an end Friday night when AC kicks off at 7 p.m. A few players and coaches painted the lines, hash marks, yard numbers, and the AC logo at midfield. Football is here, he said.

“Everybody plays this for the game,” Freeman said. “There is always a countdown until the first game. They are all itching to get out there and play, to show off the talent level they have worked hard all summer to achieve. They are ready to go.”

ACCS stepped down a classification from 5A to 4A football, he said. This season will be a little different due to the classification change because the number of kids available on each team will be less than 5A, he said. AC will have 25 players take the field.

Their keys to success against Brookhaven are simple.

“We know we are going to make some mistakes, so we have to limit those mistakes,” Freeman said. “We have to take care of the football because we don’t want to have any turnovers. When we have chances and opportunities to score, we need to get it done.