Crime reports: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Allen W. Moss, 56, 2798 Louisiana State Highway 569, Ferriday, La., on charge of motor vehicle: failure to obey traffic officer. Not bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Gejuan Cartrell Jackson, 27, 245 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Deketric Ontario Bailey, 29, 22 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Keyundra Lasha Washington, 22, 294 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Accident on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Live Oak Drive.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Place.

Dog problem on Ashburn Woods Avenue.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on State Street.

Intelligence report on Janice Circle.

Harassment on Lewis Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Marin Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Edwards Isaac Cameron, 20, 35 Fair Oaks Drive, Monroe, La., on charge of DUI – First/Subsequent conviction. Held on $500.00 bond.

India Roshawn Dobbins, 36, 1314 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jarrious Dewayne Coach, 32, 58 Eagles Nest Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $26,000 bond.

Charles Edward Woods, 31, 404 Lindberg Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Released on $50,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Hobo Fork Road.

Intelligence report on Marbelstone Road.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Southmoor Drive.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Buckhurst Plantation Road.

Dog problem on Jack Kelly Road.

Shoplifting on Northgate Road.

Disturbance on Crown Court.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Lost/stolen tag on Covington Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Two traffic stops on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops at Holiday Apartments.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Joe Taunton, 42, 2069 Elanor Street, Vidalia, on charges of disturbing the peace, public intimidation, resisting an officer.

Arrests — Thursday

Derrin Hushes, 31, 117 Ralph Road, Vidalia, on charges of 2nd-degree battery.

Reports — Friday

Medical emergency on Donald Drive

Auto Accident on Frogmore Plantation Road

Reports — Thursday

Nuisance animals on East Cottondale Court

Auto accident on US 84

Auto Accident on Louisiana 565

Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive

Unwanted person on US 84

Nuisance animals on Traxler Road

Reckless driving on EE Wallace Boulevard

Disturbance on US 84

Welfare check on Sage Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 129

Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Theft on Carter Street

Medical call on Dotson Circle

Suspicious person on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Disturbance on Eleanor Street