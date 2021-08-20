Pauline Tarver Scott

Feb. 26, 1940 – Aug. 17, 2021

Services for Pauline “Polly” Tarver Scott, 81, of Natchez who died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Natchez will be 3 p.m. Sunday August 22, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church with Bro. Jonathan Bost officiating.

Burial will follow at Jersey Settlers Cemetery in Kingston under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Sunday August 22, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church.

Mrs. Scott was born February 26, 1940, in Natchez, the daughter of Roy Howard Tarver and Mary Louise McCaleb Tarver.

She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She served as Vice President of genealogy for the Descendants of the Jersey Settlers. She served as a member of the committee for publication of Vol. III, The Descendants of the Jersey Settlers, Kingston, Adams County, Mississippi. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames 17th Century, Magna Charta Dames, First Families of Mississippi, Southern Dames, Rose Craft Garden Club, Natchez Scottish Heritage Society, Dames of the Court of Honor. She was awarded Outstanding Teacher of the Year at Forrest County Agricultural High School, Brooklyn, MS.

Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Anne Tarver Britt; and two brothers, George David Tarver and Benjamin Edward Tarver.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Bobby Clay Scott of Natchez; brothers, William John Tarver of Pearl, MS, and Daniel Howard Tarver and wife Alice Magee Tarver of Natchez, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be James Tarver, Paul Tarver, Ike Tarver, Cori Britt, Matthew Tarver, and Wesley Tarver.

Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Tarver, Ben Tarver and Michael Britt.

Memorial may be made to Parkway Baptist Church.

