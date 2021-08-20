WCCA drop game to Amite School Center 9-3

Published 11:55 am Friday, August 20, 2021

By Patrick Jones

WOODVILLE — The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Lady Rams lost to the Amite School Center Lady Rebels 9-3 last Tuesday night.

Ava Randall was charged with the loss on the mound for WCCA. No other stats on the game were available.

WCCA (3-9) traveled to Vicksburg to take on the St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes late Wednesday afternoon in a make-up game, Lady Rams head coach Caroline Garner said.

The Lady Rams then play host to St. Aloysius Saturday afternoon with the junior varsity game at 3 p.m. and the varsity game at 4:15 p.m.

More News

WCCA drop game to Amite School Center 9-3

Zaddie Whitaker

Samuel Alexander Tomlinson III

Word of Eola Hotel project good news here

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Does your neighborhood need crime cameras?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...