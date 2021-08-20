WCCA drop game to Amite School Center 9-3

WOODVILLE — The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Lady Rams lost to the Amite School Center Lady Rebels 9-3 last Tuesday night.

Ava Randall was charged with the loss on the mound for WCCA. No other stats on the game were available.

WCCA (3-9) traveled to Vicksburg to take on the St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes late Wednesday afternoon in a make-up game, Lady Rams head coach Caroline Garner said.

The Lady Rams then play host to St. Aloysius Saturday afternoon with the junior varsity game at 3 p.m. and the varsity game at 4:15 p.m.