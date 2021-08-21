May 9, 1942 – Aug. 10 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside funeral services for Mr. Arthur Stumps Sr. were held on Saturday, August 21, in the LaGrange Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Wright officiating. Visitation was held on Friday, August 20, in the Church of God in Christ Hwy 61 N from 5 to 7 p.m. Arthur Stumps Sr. passed away on Tuesday, August 10, at Merit Health Natchez Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was 79.

Mr. Stumps was born on May 9, 1942, to the late David and Celia Buck Sr. and the late Sam Stumps. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of M. Plain Baptist Church. He retired from Fordice Construction Co., and Stumps Lawn Service. He married Rosie Lee Stumps on July 15, 1963, and to this union four children were born.

He is preceded in death by his parents, step father and son Arthur Stumps Jr., Sister Carrie Jackson, brother-in-law Leroy Davis, Sr and sister-in-law Dorothy Jackson.

He is survived by his wife Rosie Lee Stumps of Natchez, son Arthur A Stumps Jr. (Sandra) of Natchez, six daughters Cartina Owens (Robert), Aretha Davis, Armetric Day (Emerson) Cynthia Stumps and Alberta Stumps all of Natchez, Geraldine Carter (Odell) of Silver Springs, MD, a son-cousin he raised from childhood, Larry Chatman of Natchez, two sisters Mary Tucker (Leo) and Patricia Vicks both of Natchez, a brother David Buck Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and a host of close friends including Herman Wade and Patricia Sweazer both of Natchez, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.