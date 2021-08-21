Melvin L. Knapp Sr.

April 11, 1935 – Aug. 18, 2021

Funeral services for Melvin L. “Peewinkle” Knapp Sr. 86, of Monterey, La., will be held at New Era Baptist Church on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jack Knapp and Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment will follow at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Melvin was born on Thursday, April 11, 1935, in Shaw, La. and passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in New Orleans, La.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Knapp, Sr. and Dora Mills Knapp; son, Melvin L. Knapp, Jr.; granddaughter, Brittany White; great-grandson, Beau Russell; and two sisters, Irene Lee and Sharon Morace.

Melvin leaves behind his wife, Wanda Gay Beard Knapp of Monterey; daughter, Jacqueline Knapp Mallory and her husband Douglas of Wilksboro, N.C.; daughter, Deanna Knapp of Monterey; son, Randy Scott Knapp and his wife Lisa of Monterey; step-daughter, Shannon Bairnsfather and her husband Jeff of Monterey; Wanda D’Antonio and her husband Joseph of Falmouth, Mass.; step-daughter, Gayla McMillian and her husband David of Jonesville, La.; step-son, Lawrence White of Fayette; five siblings, Alton Knapp of Monterey, Scarlett Fitzgerald of Bernice, La., Evelyn Smith of Baton Rouge, La., Ellis Knapp, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Monterey, and Cathy Richarson and her husband Robin of Orange Beach, Ala.; 14 grandchildren, Leighton Burley of Monterey; Lauren Poole and her husband Jesse of Monterey, Amber Russell and her husband Jason of Monterey, Randi Creel and her husband Tyler of Harrisonburg, La., Hunter Knapp and his wife Lacee of Larto, La., Carli Galbreath and her husband Scotty of Natchez, Molly Butler and her husband Cass of Monterey, Kirk Bairnsfather of Monterey, Bretlyn Bainsfather of Monterey, Drew D’Antonio of Falmouth, Mallory D’Antonio of Falmouth, Chase McMillian of Jonesville, Avery McMillian of Jonesville, and Slayter White of Harrisonburg; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Those honoring Melvin as pallbearers are Leighton Burley, Hunter Knapp, Chase McMillian, Ryan Thompson, Dennis Morace, and Damon Knapp.

Honorary pallbearers will be Avery McMillian, Brennan Burley, Braden Poole, River Knapp, Rhett Arnold, and Rodney Davis.

The family will receive friends at New Era Baptist Church on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.