Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 13-19:

Austin Wiggins charged with malicious mischief. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anthony Johnston charged with petit larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anthony Johnston charged with possession, sale, transfer of a stolen weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anthony Johnston charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Rollins charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 13-19:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 18:

Corey Sloan Latham, 28, charged with shoplifting. Case dismissed.

Corey Sloan Latham, 28, charged with trespass after notice of non-permission. Case remanded to files.

Corey Sloan Latham, 28, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to six months suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $447.77.

Adam Cade Wheeler, 27, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Keyundra Lasha Washington, 22, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.