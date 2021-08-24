Feb. 16, 1954 – Aug. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Debbie Smith, 67, of Natchez who died Sunday, August 23, 2021, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Mark Whitney officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Smith was born February 16, 1954 in Natchez, MS the daughter of William Calvin Estes and Eva Mae Johnson Estes.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Porky Smith; brother, David Estes; three half-brothers, Glenvall Estes, Bill Estes, and Herman Estes; and sister-in-law, Betty Lou Smith.

Survivors include her son, Mike Smith and wife Brandi of Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Brandon, Cannon and Avery Smith of Brandon, MS; sister, Kathy Nunnery of Vidalia, LA; brother, Howard Estes of Lorman, MS; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Magee, of Natchez, MS; brother-in-law George Smith of Richland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Brian Nunnery, Jon Nunnery, George Smith, Will Estes, Steve Lofton, and JoJo Eidt.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.