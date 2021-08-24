Oct. 12, 1930 – Aug. 20, 2021

Funeral services for Ida Ruth Cater Beard, 90, of Monterey, La., will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Clyde Grahman and Marc Archer officiating. Interment will follow at Oswalt Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Ruth was born on Sunday, October 12, 1930, in Dent, Miss., and passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, in Jonesville, La. She was a member of Monterey Church of Christ. She was Valedictorian of her senior class at Natchez High School. After 40 years, she retired as a bookkeeper from J&J Carpet. Ruth was known by her baking skills, and loved sharing her sweet treats among the community. She loved her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Lovice Beard Sr.; parents, James Howard Cater and Emily Marling Cater; four brothers, Otis Cater, Jimmy Cater, Charles Cater, and Herbert Cater; granddaughter, Farran Beard; and grandson, Uel Beard Jr.

Ruth leaves behind her two sons, Lovice Beard Jr. of Monterey, and Uel Beard, Sr. and his wife Regina of Monterey; sister-in-law, Louise Cater of Vidalia, La.; friends but more like family, Patty White and Marc Archer and his wife Tana; five grandchildren, Lovice Brady Beard III and his wife Missy, Nikki Dale and her husband Brian, Jessica Beard, Lana McCall and her husband Josh, and Orrin Beard; and 14 great-grandchildren, Tristan, Alexis, Cullen, Dakota, Coley, Ashlee, Marli, Ava, Layla, Lida, Sam, Arden, Landon, and Gunner.

Those honoring Ruth as pallbearers are Marc Archer, Garlen Randall, Brian Dale, Brady Beard, Paul Avery, and Cliff Randall.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lehman Lanehart and Rusty Crum, and two that have passed away Bud McClure and Tommy Elveston.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

