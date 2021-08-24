Jan. 5, 1953 – Aug. 17, 2021

Services for Mary Sue Reed, 68, of Ferriday, LA will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Mrs. Reed, daughter of Rosie Reed and Bernard Clark, Sr. was born in Waterproof and died at Heritage Manor Health & Rehab in Ferriday. She was a retired CNA.

She is survived by three children, Dorian Reed and Samantha Reed both of Ferriday; Cedric Reed of Clearwater, FL; two brothers, Curtis Stacker of Pittsburgh, CA and Fred Stacker of Stockland, CA; two sisters, Kay Stacker and Lynn Stacker of Pittsburgh, CA.

Also a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com