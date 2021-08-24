Vaccine could save your life

It’s almost every day now that someone in the Miss-Lou dies with COVID-19.

What is worse, more and more younger people are becoming very sick and also dying with the virus. Some whose deaths were hastened by COVID recently here in the Miss-Lou were in their 30s and 40s.

At a prayer vigil last weekend outside of Merit Heath Natchez, law enforcement, elected officials and citizens prayed for the health and well-being of their community.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry made the statement that more than 50 close friends of his have died with the disease. Almost all of us at this point know someone who has had COVID-19 and perhaps someone who suffered a severe illness or died with it.

As they prayed for continued strength for doctors, nurses and first responders, they also urged people who are old enough and have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to consider being vaccinated.

“Don’t let your last breath be spent saying to loved ones, ‘I wish I had gotten the vaccine,’” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said.

We too urge those who have not been vaccinated to consider it — if not for your own sake — for the sake of the hospital workers who are currently overwhelmed with patients, for the very sick people in urgent need care but do not have a staffed-bed to go too or for your loved ones who are vulnerable.

We ask that you talk to your primary care physician and learn what we’ve heard about those who are sick today. The overwhelming majority of those who get sick with COVID-19 today have not been vaccinated. While there are a few breakthrough cases — people who have been vaccinated and are diagnosed with COVID — those individuals present milder symptoms than those who are not. The bottom line, the vaccine is working.

But it only works if you agree to take it.