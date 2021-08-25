Beloved Natchez musician Stan Smith dies

NATCHEZ — A well-known and beloved Natchez musician, music instructor and businessman Stan Smith has died. He was 66 years old.

Smith was the former owner of Stan’s Rock N Roll Bike Shop and Stan’s Strings and Things and was employed by Heard’s Music for many years.

He also played for bands throughout the Miss-Lou area and gave guitar lessons to aspiring young musicians in the region.

Smith leaves behind three sons, Josh Smith, Ross Smith and Brandon Thompson, a brother Rikki Smith and numerous other extended family members and friends — including several who took to social media to express their sorrow at his passing.

Richard Burke, a musician and employee of the City of Natchez said in a social media post, “Outside of close family, there was perhaps no man who had a more profound impact on my life than Stan Smith. May you find yourself in the loving arms of God my friend, my teacher, my hero. Rock on Stan!”

Burkes Uncle, Mike Chatman, also posted that he and Smith shared numerous experiences through their years of knowing each other.

“We go back decades because both our fathers worked for the Union Pacific Railroad,” he said. “We shared so much together … music, half a dozen bands we were in, cycling, photography, star-gazing and astronomy, philosophy and religion … just to name a few. Stan was one of the good guys. Here are eight photos I took of him over the years. Rest in peace Stan. Love ya!”

Josh, Smith’s son, also posted a statement about his dad on social media Thursday night.

“Just lost the most important man in my life tonight,” he said. “He put every ounce of himself into raising us and did so without ever considering himself. He would help anybody regardless of the situation or personal cost to himself. I’ve never heard a word come from someone’s mouth about him that wasn’t high praise or didn’t come with many thanks. You’ve left a lot behind and now we all have to fill a void that I’m afraid is unfillable. I love you dad and I miss you already. One of his favorite quotes and one I’ll be needing for a while, ‘I am wounded, but I am not slain, I shall lay me down and rest awhile and then I shall rise and fight again.’”