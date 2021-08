Aug. 20, 1978 – Aug. 19, 2021

Graveside services for Joyce Shropshire Kirk, 42, of Natchez, MS who died August 19, 2021, will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Natchez National Cemetery with Pastor Michelle Brooks Sr., officiating. Services will be under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Walkthrough visitation will be on Thursday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.