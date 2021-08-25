Natchez football season opener canceled, Wilkinson County goes virtual

NATCHEZ — According to the Mississippi High School Association website, Wilkinson County High School’s game against Natchez High School is canceled. Natchez Athletic Director Alphaka Moore said she was informed of the cancelation a day ago.

The two schools would have opened up their season Friday night. However, Wilkinson County High School head coach Jeffery Gibson said the school had to go to virtual instruction.

Rickey Neaves, Mississippi High School Athletic Association Executive Director, said they have a rule barring schools who are 100 percent in virtual instruction from competing in athletic competitions. Schools have to forfeit the contests they miss.

“The reasoning is that if you can not go to school and are 100 percent virtual, we can not see how you can not go to school and still play games,” Neaves said. “Virtual schools and virtual students are ineligible from competing in games. There is no change to the virtual part of it.”

Natchez High School is contacting anyone who purchased tickets to their season opener by email.

“We are not going to reschedule anybody else,” Moore said. “We were going to find someone to replace them, but no one wants to travel right now. We are moving forward for next week.”

Other schools

West Lincoln canceled their season opener this Friday with Franklin County because of COVID at West Lincoln. Franklin County was able to get a game scheduled with Bay Springs and plan to play this Friday.

This story will be updated as more information is available.